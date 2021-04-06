CHICAGO (CBS) — The college basketball season is in the books, and while Baylor was just starting their celebration as NCAA champions on Wednesday, Loyola and DePaul have already moved on to next year and beyond.

Two new head coaches are in town for each team.

Drew Valentine was introduced Tuesday in Rogers Park as Loyola’s replacement for Porter Moser, who is going to Oklahoma.

Valentine was a graduate manager under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, and most recently an assistant coach with the Ramblers the last four seasons.

Now, he is the youngest head coach in Division I, at just 29.

“I just think my coaching style is going to reflect my experiences that I’ve had, which are different from the ones that Coach Moser had. Coach Moser had a legendary coach in Coach (Rick) Majerus to learn from. I’ve had, you know, Coach Izzo – a legendary coach – to learn from,” Valentine said. “And my age being, you know, playing in this era and kind of understanding a little bit of what they’re going through; their comfortability with me and their relationship with me, you know, hopefully take that – take it to the next level.”

The new Ramblers coach is the older brother of Bulls guard Denzel Valentine.

They grew up in Lansing, Michigan where their Dad was their high school coach – and Drew got a little emotional talking about the bond with his brother.

“I know you’ll probably see this video, bro, but man – we just worked so hard,” Coach Valentine said.

“I’m just excited for him, and you know, I think he’s born to lead and born to coach. It’s actually going to be kind of funny, to be honest with you – for him actually to be running the program, and like, that’s my brother,” Denzel Valentine added.

Just down the road in Lincoln Park, DePaul recently named Tony Stubblefield as their new coach. On Wednesday, they’ll formally introduce the longtime Oregon assistant coach as the 15th head coach in Blue Demons history.

He is considered one of the top recruiters in the country.

Meanwhile downstate, Illinois will be trying to recruit more players like Ayo Dosunmu. As expected, the Illini All-American junior has declared for upcoming NBA draft in July. He’ll hire an agent.

The former Morgan Park star would look great in a Bulls uniform.