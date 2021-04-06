LYONS, Ill. (CBS) — Chris Getty appeared to win reelection Tuesday night as village president in Lyons.
With all precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Getty had 70 percent of the vote compared 30 percent with challenger Richard Gatz.
In 2019, federal agents raided federal agents raided government offices in Lyons, as well as the Getty Insurance Service on Ogden Avenue – which is owned by Getty’s family.
It was part of a corruption investigation, and came two days after federal agents raided then-Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval's office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield and his home in the Gage Park neighborhood. The village hall in McCook was also raided.
It was not clear at the time whether the investigations were in any way related. But it was noted that Sandoval, Getty, and then-McCook Mayor and Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski were political allies who had contributed to each other’s campaigns for elected office.
Getty has not been charged with anything and denies any wrongdoing.
Sandoval and Tobolski both went on to plead guilty to separate bribery schemes. Sandoval died of COVID-19 last year.