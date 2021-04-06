(CBS Local)- The National Women’s Soccer League is ready to kick off its 2021 Challenge Cup this week and CBS Sports has fans covered for every second of the action this spring. The season begins Friday, April 9 with a rematch of the 2020 Challenge Cup final between the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

From there, the league will see 21 matches played out over the course of the month of April into early May, concluding with the championship game on CBS on Saturday, May 8. Over the course of the Challenge Cup, four matches will air on CBS Sports Network with every other match streaming on Paramount+ and the final will air on CBS Television Network while also streaming through Paramount+ as well.

Two new clubs join the league’s ranks this season as Kansas City and Racing Louisville FC begin their journey in the league. Kansas City’s first match against Portland Thorns FC will air on Paramount+ on Friday, April 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Racing Louisville FC kicks off their season with a battle against the Orlando Pride on Saturday, April 10 with a 7:00 p.m. ET start time also on Paramount+. The full league schedule can be found on NWSLSoccer.com.

CBS Sports Network’s coverage of the 2021 league campaign begins Tuesday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET with a one-hour special titled NWSL Challenge Cup 2020: The Original Bubble. The special explores the inaugural Challenge Cup and NWSL becoming the first U.S. team sport to return to action amid the COVID pandemic.

Throughout this year’s Challenge Cup, CBS Sports will feature highlights, analysis and pre and post match coverage on CBS Sports HQ with analyst Sandra Herrera and reporter Jenny Chiu breaking down the top moments and stories of the day. Further editorial coverage will feature on CBSSports.com and in the CBSSports app.