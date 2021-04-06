CHICAGO (CBS) — Cries from the community continued Tuesday night to release video in the deadly police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the Toledo family as of Tuesday night had not watched body cam video of the police shooting that killed Adam in Little Village early on the morning of Monday, March 29.

The 13-year-old’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, insisted she wants it released. On Tuesday night, the push was echoed by those in the Little Village community too.

The Little Village Community Council gathered Tuesday evening just steps from the alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue where Adam and Chicago Police had the deadly incident. The community group invited the Chicago Police district commander to their rally, but was upset when no one from the CPD showed up to discuss their concerns.

Adam was shot and killed by an officer after police said the teen and a 21-year-old man ran from officers and then shoed a weapon. The community group adamantly believes Adam was not carrying a gun – and that is why they are backing the family’s request – and now demanding the Civilian Office of Police Accountability release the video.

They are also furious with how long it took to reveal Adam’s age to the public.

“For 48 hours, they hid this kid’s body, and then said he’s 13 years old and said, ‘We can’t figure out who is what,” said Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Community Council. “with all the technology nowadays, you can find out in seconds who I am. That excuse the superintendent used – bulls***t. You lie to someone else.”

Police Supt. David Brown said Monday: “Adam had no identification on him. The 21-year-old man who was with him gave a false, phony name – and we lost considerable time trying to identify Adam because of the wrong name. We fingered printed the deceased, Adam, three separate times – and there were no matching records in any database.”

COPA was still working to get the video of the shooting released, but that will only happen after the family views it. It was not clear Tuesday night when that would take place.