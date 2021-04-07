CHICAGO (CBS) — A toddler is fighting for his life after being shot in a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive downtown.

A Lurie Children’s Hospital spokesperson told CBS 2 Wednesday morning the child remains in critical condition in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The hospital will provide another update later Wednesday.

Police confirmed Wednesday they are questioning a man who was in the car with the boy at the time of the shooting.

NOW: The person police are questioning in the Tuesday shooting of this 21-month old boy is the male adult passenger in the car the toddler was in. Questioning continues. No news of arrest on shooter(s) in other car. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qVQhTTzOZe — Chris Tye (@TVTye) April 7, 2021

The 21-month-old boy was a passenger in a car shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road along Grant Park.

The car was shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road. Police said shots flew along the Drive for two blocks between 9th and 11th streets.

The child was shot in the face. Police radio communications indicated he was shot once in the temple and once in the jaw. The white sedan carrying the child ended up crashing on Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Drive.

A family member jumped out of the car and screamed for help, trying to flag down drivers on Lake Shore Drive. Only one car stopped – and its driver said he didn’t think about it. He knew he had to do something.

The Good Samaritan drove the gravely injured toddler and family from the Drive to Northwestern Hospital in Streeterville, and he is credited for giving the little boy a fighting chance.