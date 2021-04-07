Chef Q Ibraheem of Evanston is the Disaster Services Hero. As the pandemic caused many people to lose their jobs, renowned Chicago Chef Q Ibraheem put her culinary passion to use in the service of those struggling to put food on the table. She started a free food delivery service to prepare farm-to-table meals and deliver them to families across Chicago.
Chef Q enlisted the support of various organizations and volunteers to be able to carry on with this operation. She now runs two kitchens and has hired laid-off school bus drivers to deliver food to the families. So far, she has provided more than 20,000 meals to Chicago families, which equates to 160-204 meals per day