CHICAGO (CBS) — A string of violent crimes packed into just 90 minutes.
Now a 16-year-old is charged for the deadly spree. It happened at several locations, and included carjackings and a murder.
The rampage started at 5:00 a.m. on February 9, with an armed robbery at the Dunkin Donuts near Addison and Elston. Prosecutors said he took part in the murder of a 53-year-old man on Trumbull.
The final crime was at 6:33 a.m. with a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Pulaski.
Ricmeal King Bolden is charged as an adult. Prosecutors said two other people helped him and that all three are gang members. The murder happened in rival gang territory.