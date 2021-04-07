CHICAGO (CBS) — A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many are marking somber anniversaries, including the Chicago Fire Department.
On April 7, 2020 the 49-year-old became the first Chicago firefighter to die of COVID-19 complications.
Araujo joined the department in 2003 and spent most of his career at Truck Company 25.