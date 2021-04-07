Esther Lindor of Chicago is the Essential Services Hero. In 2019, Esther started the innovative Lakeview Food Pantry Online Market to ensure that families in need have access to nutritious food. Her program was timely as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated food needs for many families that were suddenly struggling to make ends meet.
The online market started as a pilot program, and quickly expanded. Today, there are pick-up sites in Sheridan, Avondale, La Casa Norte, Chicago’s South Side, and more. The novel Online Market provides clients the flexibility to select items for their families. In addition, it allows individuals to order groceries on any mobile device and schedule a convenient time for pickup without having to wait in long lines.