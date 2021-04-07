MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Driver Services Facility in south suburban Midlothian is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure will be in effect until Tuesday, April 20.
As per guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, everyone who works at the Midlothian facility is being quarantined for 14 days, while the facility is being cleaned and sanitized according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Aug. 1 for driver's licenses and state ID cards so people do not have to rush to Driver Services facilities. White also urges people to got to cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as license plate sticker renewals, and driver's license and ID renewals for those who qualify.
With the Midlothian facility closed, drivers may go to nearby facilities such as Chicago South, at 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.; Bridgeview, at 7358 W. 87th St. in Bridgeview; and Joliet, at 201 S. Joyce Rd. in Joliet.