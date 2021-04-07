LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A Lake County municipal vehicle crashed into an automotive repair shop in Libertyville on Wednesday.
At 12:17 p.m. Libertyville police were called to the Aamco Transmission shop at 1406 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville after the pickup truck plowed into the business.
Officers found the driver inside the Lake County municipal vehicle in the building.
The driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with minor injuries, police said.
No one was injured inside the business.
The accident remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.