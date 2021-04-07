CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Wednesday, Gary, Indiana will offer 2,000 vaccine shots a day, and you don’t need to be a Hoosier to get one.
Gary's former Roosevelt High School was chosen to host the clinic, to help serve Black and Brown communities around the Northwest Indiana area. This area has been hit harder by COVID.
Although walk-ups are available to people coming by bus or cabs, the site is going to be mainly drive-up.
The National Guard will be on-site.
The vaccine doses come from the federal government, and not Indiana's allotment, which is why anyone is able to sign up. Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov.