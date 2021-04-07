CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 3,700 new coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois, the highest number since April.
The state topped 3,500 COVID cases back in April.READ MORE: 'Wondering If This Was A Lost Year For Many Children': Gov. Pritzker Highlights P-20 Council Plan For Educators And Families
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases including 28 additional deaths.
The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.6%.
On the vaccination front, a total of 6,552,982 vaccines were administered in the state so far. On Tuesday, 139,724 COVID vaccine doses were given in Illinois.
On Tuesday, IDPH reported 2,931 new and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, including 13 additional deaths. The last time Illinois passed the 2,900 mark for cases was in February.READ MORE: Steve Waithe Of Chicago Arrested, Accused Of Tricking Northeastern University Female Athletes To Send Nude Photos
IDPH announced this week that the state will get an extra $124 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to further expand its COVID-19 vaccination program. It includes more than $90 million for the state and $33 million for the city of Chicago.
Around 75% of the money will be focused on “underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 to help ensure individuals are equitably vaccinated.”
Public Health Officials Announce 3,790 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/ZL5GN2oOn4
— IDPH (@IDPH) April 7, 2021MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms Passing Through Wednesday Evening