NILES, Ill. (CBS) — Niles police on Wednesday were trying to track down a man and woman after a tussle at a spa.
Police said at 11:11 p.m. Monday, March 29, an employee of King Spa at 809 Civic Center Dr. in Niles confronted the man and woman after they walked out without paying for their services.READ MORE: 21-Month-Old Boy Remains In Critical Condition, But Has Not Worsened, After Shooting On Lake Shore Drive
The man shoved the male employee to the ground, and the man and woman then bolted in a white sedan, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms Passing Through Wednesday Evening
The employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police on Wednesday released photos of the man and woman and the car in which they drove off.MORE NEWS: Lake County Municipal Vehicle Plows Into Auto Repair Shop In Libertyville