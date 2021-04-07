Officer Marseilla Collins of Chicago is the Law Enforcement Hero. On August 30, 2020, Officer Collins was on the job with the Chicago Police Department for only seven days, when she responded to a shooting of several individuals in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood.
Upon arrival, Officer Collins jumped into action and applied combat gauze and pressure to a victim who was shot and whose boyfriend had succumbed to his wounds. Collins also offered assistance to other gunshot victims until paramedics arrived. The calmness, quick-thinking and professionalism that the rookie officer exhibited during the situation, combined with her protection of the crime scene and evidence, impressed her Field Training Officer and other responding officers