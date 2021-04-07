Join us for the Honoring Our Heroes virtual event, hosted by Honorary Chair, Kevin Callis, VP of Operations, State Farm®, as we celebrate 24 community Heroes and recognize the philanthropic life and work of Greg Brown, Chairman & CEO, Motorola Solutions with the 2021 Heritage Award.
The Annual Heroes Event was established to raise awareness of local heroes who carry out the mission of the Red Cross by making a commitment to creating stronger communities and providing help when crisis strikes.
VIRTUAL EVENT
THURSDAY, APRIL 29, 2021
9:00 – 10:00 AM
To Donate:
Website: www.redcross.org/CBS2RedCrossHeroes
Telephone: 855-411-GIVE (855-411-4483)
Text to Give: “To donate, text REDCROSS to 90999”