Tanya Lozano of Chicago is the Social Justice Impact Hero. Social activism runs in Tanya Lozano’s blood. Her uncle was Chicago-based activist Rudy Lozano and her mother, Emma Lozano, is also a well-known community activist in Chicago. In 2014, Tanya poured her passion for sports and physical fitness into founding the non-profit organization, Healthy Hood Chicago.
The organization, which is based in Pilsen, uses wellness education to combat the life expectancy gap for underprivileged Chicagoans. In April 2020, Tanya pivoted her organization to help vulnerable communities in Chicago, that lacked resources during the pandemic. Through the We Got Us initiative, Tanya joined forces with community groups to provide food and masks to thousands of families. We Got Us has expanded its services to include a neighborhood pantry, hot meal delivery, wellness checks and COVID-19 testing sites on the city’s South and West Sides. Tanya’s dedication to community service hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2020, she was named Chicagoan of the Year by Chicago Magazine among other recognitions.