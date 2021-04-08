CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Health will release 15,000 Single and First-Dose Appointments at noon Friday for people who qualify for the shots.
The doses are for those who qualify for the vaccine under phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
The appointments are for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine at the Tinley Park convention Center, and the Pfizer vaccine at the Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, South Suburban College and Triton College.
Vaccines are available by appointment only. Those looking for an appointment should go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.