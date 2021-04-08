CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged in connection with the shooting on Lake Shore Drive shooting that left a toddler in critical condition. However, police are still searching for the person who shot the little boy in the head.

According to police, Jushawn Brown, 43, was in the car with the 21-month-old during what turned into a road rage shooting. Police said Brown shot at another car during the incident.

The bullet that hit the toddler was fired from the other car, police confirmed.

Brown has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He is expected in bond court on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lurie Children’s Hospital said the boy identified as Kayden Swann, 21 months, was still getting full critical care treatment at the hospital’s ICU. He suffered a severe brain injury and requires a team of specialists to treat him, the hospital said.

While the boy remains in critical condition, his condition has not worsened, the hospital said. He has been placed in a medically-induced coma to protect his brain and is on a ventilator.

The 21-month-old boy was a passenger in a car shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road along Grant Park.

The car was shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road. Police said shots flew along the Drive for two blocks between 9th and 11th streets.

A Good Samaritan drove the gravely injured toddler and family from the Drive to Northwestern Hospital in Streeterville, and he is credited for giving the little boy a fighting chance.