CHICAGO (CBS) — Traffic on Lake Shore Drive was disrupted again on Thursday, this time as police returned to the scene where a toddler was critically injured in a road rage shooting this week.

Police were looking for more evidence after occupants of two cars began shooting at each other. One of the bullets struck the 21-month-old boy.

On Thursday morning, Lurie Children’s Hospital said the boy, identified as Kayden Swann, “is demonstrating some return in brain activity” while getting critical care treatment in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“As of last night, we were successful in lifting some of the sedation medication Kayden required to protect his brain,” Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer and medical director, said. “We are pleased to see Kayden make some recovery as he is demonstrating some return in brain activity.”

Swann reamins in critical condition.

On Thursday, Jushawn Brown, 43, was charged in connection with the shooting on Lake Shore Drive shooting that left a toddler in critical condition. However, police are still searching for the person who shot the little boy in the head.

Brown was in the car with the 21-month-old during what turned into a road rage shooting. Police said Brown shot at another car during the incident.

The car was shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road. Police said shots flew along the Drive for two blocks between 9th and 11th streets.

A Good Samaritan drove the gravely injured toddler and family from the Drive to Northwestern Hospital in Streeterville, and he is credited for giving the little boy a fighting chance.