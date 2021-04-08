CHICAGO (CBS)– An Oak Park police officer was shot while assisting with a traffic stop near the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday.
According to police, the officer was assisting the Forest Park Police with a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue near the expressway around 7 a.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle, stopped by police, got out of the car and started shooting.
At the scene of a shooting in Oak Park. Police say an Oak Park officer was shot while helping Forest Park Police with a traffic stop around 7am. Officer shot back. Officer and suspect have serious but non-life threatening injuries. Working to get more info. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/XgntCxbm6U
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) April 8, 2021
The Oak Park police officer return shots, hitting the suspect, police reported.
Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.