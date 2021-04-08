DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– An Oak Park police officer was shot while assisting with a traffic stop near the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday.

According to police, the officer was assisting the Forest Park Police with a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue near the expressway around 7 a.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle, stopped by police, got out of the car and started shooting.

The Oak Park police officer return shots, hitting the suspect, police reported.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

