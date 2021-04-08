CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-momth-old girl was found with blunt head trauma Thursday in the Pullman neighborhood, in an apartment where two children had been found left alone earlier in the day.
Officers were called at 1 p.m. to the 900 block of East 104th Street. They found a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl alone in an apartment, and their guardian had left with the 7-month-old, police said.
At the time, police were not able to locate the guardian. The older children were taken to Roseland Community Hospital for evaluation.
Police came back to the apartment at 6:30 p.m. for a wellbeing check. This time, they found the 7-month-old girl unresponsive with blunt head trauma, police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
One woman was taken into custody and also taken to St. Bernard Hospital fir a mental evaluation.