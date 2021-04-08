CHICAGO (CBS) — First responders rescued three people Thursday evening when a vehicle slammed into a building in the South Loop.
The vehicle which appeared to be a minivan, had been speeding when it hit the building at 14th and State streets, the Fire Department said.
The people in the van were pinned in, and the Fire Department rescued them.
Pin in response 14th State. High speed vehicle hit building. 3 people removed and refused medical transport. pic.twitter.com/FCnReUCxZB
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 9, 2021
The three people refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.