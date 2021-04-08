DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — First responders rescued three people Thursday evening when a vehicle slammed into a building in the South Loop.

The vehicle which appeared to be a minivan, had been speeding when it hit the building at 14th and State streets, the Fire Department said.

The people in the van were pinned in, and the Fire Department rescued them.

The three people refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.

