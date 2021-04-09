CHICAGO (CBS)– In just hours, thousands of new appointments will open up across the suburbs.
Starting Friday at noon, Cook County health officials will release approximately 15,000 single and first dose appointments.
These are an addition to 150,000 appointments that became available Thursday on state run sites.
The appointments are for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine at the Tinley Park convention Center, and the Pfizer vaccine at the Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, South Suburban College and Triton College.
Vaccines are available by appointment only. Those looking for an appointment should go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain To Start The Day Friday
The governor announced Thursday that starting this upcoming Monday, April 12, anyone in the state of Illinois will be eligible for a vaccine.