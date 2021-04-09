DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Riverwalk opens Friday at 6 a.m.

Not all shops along the river will open at first.

The city is going to slowly allow more stores and vendors to open over the next few weeks.

Until then, it’s nice to be able to take in the views again.

