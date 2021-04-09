CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Riverwalk opens Friday at 6 a.m.
Not all shops along the river will open at first.
JUST IN: The Chicago Riverwalk re-opens today!
– city says it will be a phased re-opening
– first up: Island Party Hut, @CityWineryCHI and @beatkitchenbar.
The rest will open by the end of May. The Riverwalk is open from 6:00 a.m. To 11:00 p.m. Every day
The city is going to slowly allow more stores and vendors to open over the next few weeks.
Until then, it’s nice to be able to take in the views again.