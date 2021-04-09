CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s patchy fog Friday night with rain returning on Saturday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, showers will be seen in the morning.
There will be heavy downpours in the afternoon and isolated thunderstorms.
And for Sunday, scattered shower chances. A dry pattern sets up for next week.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Low 49.
SATURDAY: Rain likely. High 62.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High 58.