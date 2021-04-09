DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s patchy fog Friday night with rain returning on Saturday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, showers will be seen in the morning.

There will be heavy downpours in the afternoon and isolated thunderstorms.

And for Sunday, scattered shower chances. A dry pattern sets up for next week.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Low 49.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High 62.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High 58.

