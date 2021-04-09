CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents in the north suburbs are coming together to save some beavers that moved into their neighborhood. The animals may look harmless enough, but one homeowners’ association says the animals are doing damage and wants them dead.

The beavers are taking the blame for eating away at the landscape and trees. Trapping and killing the beavers was the solution decided on by management and the home owners association. Some say that’s a pretty big response to a small problem.

“I’m very upset,” said Todd Stern, who lives at the Concord at the Glenn in suburban Glenview. “They are actually putting traps under the water to capture the beavers and drown them, which I think is absolutely horrible.”

Cagan Management sent out a notice saying the beavers, considered a nuisance to some, would be removed from the ponds this week.

“Very deceiving, no mention of killing them,” Stern said.

“It’s not a humane way to deal with pests,” said Rachel Siegel. “It’s a slow death.”

A group of Glenview residents are now trying to stop the trapping and let the beavers keep swimming

“They are doing a little damage to trees, but they really aren’t harming anyone,” said Siegel.

“I don’t see any damage being done by two beavers that merits them being killed for it,” said Jackie Barrett.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recommends traps that drown beavers quickly. The State Trappers Association says drowning is a widely used and common way to trap.

“Killing these beavers is wrong,” said Siegel.

“Im fine with them living here,” said Stern. “They are cute.”

The management company sent CBS 2 a brief statement saying that the Home owners association Is continuing to do its research and a final decision will be made after careful consideration.