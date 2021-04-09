CHICAGO (CBS)– A person was taken into custody after shots were fired in a parking lot in Northbrook early Friday morning.
According to Northbrook police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Willow Road around 2 a.m.READ MORE: Chicago Riverwalk Opens Friday
Officer located several shell casings and took one suspect into custody.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Police said no one was injured and this was an isolated incident.MORE NEWS: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Explains How She Repeatedly Got Past Airport Security; 'The Story Is Crazy'
Police are investigating.