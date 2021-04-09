Blackhawks Fall To Dallas Stars For 11th Loss In Last 16 GamesBlake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday to end a two-game slide.

LaVine, Vucevic Lead Bulls Past RaptorsNikola Vucevic and Zach Levine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Lance Lynn Pitches First Shutout Of Season, White Sox Top Royals In Home OpenerLance Lynn pitched a five-hitter for the first complete game and shutout in the major leagues this season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals on a rainy Thursday.

Cubs Break Out Of Slump, Slip By Reeling Pirates 4-2Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four Pittsburgh relievers.

Will Augusta Weather Soften A Firm Masters Course?Firm and fast conditions at the outset of the Masters suggest Augusta National won't be yielding low scores, but a little rain could change everything.

New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.