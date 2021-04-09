DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Northbrook, Northbrook Police, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A person was taken into custody after shots were fired in a parking lot in Northbrook early Friday morning.

According to Northbrook police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Willow Road around 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Chicago Riverwalk Opens Friday

Officer located several shell casings and took one suspect into custody.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

Police said no one was injured and this was an isolated incident.

MORE NEWS: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Explains How She Repeatedly Got Past Airport Security; 'The Story Is Crazy'

Police are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff