CHICAGO (CBS) — Elon is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is a very cute one-year-old hound mix. Elon is playful, curious and smart pup who loves to run around outdoors and occasionally play fetch.
But he spends his days snoozing or entertaining himself with chew toys. Elon does know basic training and is eager to learn more advanced training in exchange for some treats.
You can adopt Elon and other adorable dogs and cats by visiting the PAWS Chicago website and clicking on the virtual adoption process.
Also, you can start training for PAWS Chicago 5K. The 21st annual walk/run event is September 18. But early bird tickets are now available.
To learn more and register for this fun event, head to PAWS Chicago and click on the link to take you to the PAWS Chicago 5K Walk/Run page.
You guys… the PAWS Chicago 5K Walk/Run For Their Lives IS BACK! And IN-PERSON (hopefully)!!!
On September 18th, the 21st annual PAWS 5K will return to Montrose Beach.
Early bird registration is now open at just $30 for adults and $20 for kids at https://t.co/EEI6yKhfx5. pic.twitter.com/atMa24eLoF
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) April 8, 2021