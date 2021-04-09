CHICAGO (CBS)– The “serial stowaway” was back in court this morning.
Lawyers for Marilyn Hartman asked for more time to request a pre-trial release to get her out of jail.
For years she has gotten on planes, passing through airport security without a ticket.
In an exclusive interview, she told CBS 2 investigator Brad Edwards she has mental health issues, but was getting help, in custody.
Then, three weeks ago, Hartman was arrested again at O'Hare, after sneaking off from a halfway house.
Her next court date is on May 3.