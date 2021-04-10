CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo when he was shot and killed by police has been charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony endangerment of a child, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Roman was arrested shortly before noon Friday in the 1600 block of South 18th Avenue in Maywood, Illinois, in relation to a probation violation warrant.

The family of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old fatally shot by police during a confrontation, is scheduled to view the police body camera video and other materials related to the March 29 shooting next week, the family’s attorneys said Friday.

The funeral for Adam was held on Friday.

On March 29, Chicago Police arrived for a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Little Village area. Grainy surveillance video shows officers pulling up and getting out, but what played out next in the alley is only captured on police body camera.

Police said Adam and a 21-year-old Ruben Roman were in the alley. According to investigators, both ran.

Police captured the Roman, but Adam was shot in the chest by police during an “armed encounter,” according to CPD. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said it was a single bullet to the chest.

It is unclear yet when body camera footage of the shooting will be made public, as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Adam’s family will get the chance to watch the video.

Police never mentioned the person they shot was 13 years old. Instead, that information was released three days later by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know who gave the teenager a gun.

Roman is expected in court for a bond hearing Saturday at 12:30 p.m.