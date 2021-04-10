CHICAGO (CBS) — One teen is dead after three people were shot in the Wentworth Gardens development Friday night.
The three males were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of West 37th Street around 9:45 p.m., when a black Dodge Durango approached their vehicle and stopped. Two unidentified males got out of the SUV and began shooting at the victims' vehicle.
Seventeen-year-old Davion Ward was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he later died.
A 16-year-old sustained a graze wound to the head and was initially listed in critical condition before being transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A third victim who is about 18 to 20 years old was shot in the chest and listen in critical condition before being transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.