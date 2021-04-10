CHICAGO (CBS) — It is not official yet, but Casey Urlacher is already claiming reelection victory in Mettawa’s mayoral election.
Saturday morning Urlacher's write-in vote campaign was leading with 151 votes.
Hit challenger Jess Ray had 105.
The final results will be certified on April 20.
At first Urlacher did not file for reelection because he was under indictment for sports related gambling charges.
Weeks later he was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.