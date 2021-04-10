CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers should continue into early Saturday night with a possible thunderstorm – especially south of the city.
The rain tapers off a bit overnight with some drizzle and fog forming. The lows Saturday night are in the middle to upper 40s.
More scattered showers are coming on Sunday with a high in the middle 50s.
It will be mainly dry Monday and Tuesday, but a spotty late afternoon shower can't be ruled out. Look for some sun mixed with clouds and gusty winds for the first two days of next work week.
It will be falling back below average for the middle of the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday may fail to get out of the 40s along the lakefront.