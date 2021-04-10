CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a marginal threat for severe weather in part of the Chicago area midday Saturday.
READ MORE: White Sox Game Postponed Due To Weather
The threat includes damaging thunderstorm winds and the low chance of a brief tornado to spin up as a warm front lifts toward the south suburbs.READ MORE: 75-Year-Old Man Dead, Woman Injured In Brainerd Apartment Fire
Some heavy downpours will also be associated with the system and its associated thunderstorms.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Girl Challenges Pittsburgh Police Officer And Former Pitt Football Player To Race
Showers continue Saturday night and Sunday morning before tapering off.
Forecast
Saturday: Rain and a few thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or severe. Heavy downpours possible. High of 59.
Saturday night: Rain, low of 49.
Sunday: Showers until midday, high of 52.