By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a marginal threat for severe weather in part of the Chicago area midday Saturday.

The threat includes damaging thunderstorm winds and the low chance of a brief tornado to spin up as a warm front lifts toward the south suburbs.

Some heavy downpours will also be associated with the system and its associated thunderstorms.

Showers continue Saturday night and Sunday morning before tapering off.
Forecast
Saturday: Rain and a few thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or severe. Heavy downpours possible. High of 59.
Saturday night: Rain, low of 49.
Sunday: Showers until midday, high of 52.