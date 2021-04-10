CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 10 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Saturday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.

The victims of the shootings this weekend included at least four people under 18, one of whom lost his life.

At 9:43 p.m. Friday, two teens and a young man were shot in the 200 block of West 37th Street in the Wentworth Gardens development, and one of the teen boys was killed.

The three victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when a black Dodge Durango pulled up and stopped. Two men got out of the sport-utility vehicle and began shooting at the victims’ vehicle, police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Davion Ward.

A 16-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third victim – a male between the ages of 18 and 20 – was shot once n the chest and was also taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.

At 10:09 p.m. Friday, a 15-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were shot in the 2800 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village. They were standing in near the garage at their home when a white four-door sedan pulled up and stopped, and someone inside fired several shots.

The boy was shot four times in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized. The man was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The offending vehicle was last seen headed west on 28th Street.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot at 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Kostner Avenue in Lawndale. An unknown assailant shot the boy in the lower leg, and he was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

Chicago also saw at least one more expressway shooting this weekend. At 9:27 p.m. Friday, a man was shot and wounded on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near Lavergne Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower were closed near the scene for about half an hour following the shooting.

In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: