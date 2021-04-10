CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago is launching a new push with Walgreens and churches across the city to get COVID-19 vaccinations to people in hard-hit communities who may be hesitant about getting the shot.
"Tell what it was like to come in here in the morning, have someone greet you, have someone take you to a sitting room where you feel safe and sound – and you know that you're being taken care of," said Rosalind Brewer, chief executive officer of the Walgreen Boots Alliance.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand greeting those who showed up for a vaccination event Saturday at JLM Abundant Life Community Center, at 2622 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side.
Walgreens is hosting thirteen clinics at Chicago churches this month as part of the "faith vaccine initiative."
Uber is also part of the campaign, giving free rides to vaccination sites for those in need.