CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 3,630 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 13 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,276,830, including 21,489 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 84,478 tests were reported for a total of 21,102,407.
As of Friday night, 1,831 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 381 were in intensive care and 178 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 3 to April 9 is 4.2%, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 122,674. A total of 9,001,105 doses have been administered in the state, according to IDPH.