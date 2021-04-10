INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health announced 1,380 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and seven deaths.
A total of 697,533 Indiana residents have now tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began – a figure that was revised following corrections to the data from the day before.READ MORE: Man With 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo When He Was Fatally Shot By Police Facing Felony Gun Charges
The state reminds residents that testing sites are listed at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Users should click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Indiana residents age 16 and older are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those looking to schedule an appointment should go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Appointments are available at the Roosevelt College and Career Academy mass-vaccination site on Sunday and Monday during the Indiana Department of Health’s walk-in days at the site. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 730 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, and free transportation is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Tapers Saturday Night, But More Scattered Showers Sunday
Appointments are also available at the Federal Emergency Management Agency site in Michigan City, Indiana. Those two sites and another one in Merrillville opened this past Wednesday, and 8,958 doses have been administered between them in the first two days.
Two additional FEMA mobile units will be set up from Tuesday April, 13 through Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m:
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St., East Chicago
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd 2 West, LaPorte.