CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday night.
It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Cicero Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The victim, a 35-year-old Chicago man, drove to Loretto Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.
All eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed from 10:07 p.m. for the investigation and reopened at 10:38 p.m.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact ISP at (847)294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.