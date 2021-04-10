DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Eisenhower Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Cicero Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim, a 35-year-old Chicago man, drove to Loretto Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

All eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed from 10:07 p.m. for the investigation and reopened at 10:38 p.m.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact ISP at (847)294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

