HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Workers at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in south suburban Harvey on Saturday for higher wages for frontline workers.
Union workers Ingalls Memorial are locked in a contract battle with the hospital’s owners, UChicago Medicine.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Tapers Saturday Night, But More Scattered Showers Sunday
Workers say the hospital is offering poverty-level wages.READ MORE: At Least 16 People Shot, 1 Killed In Gun Violence In Chicago This Weekend
“You know, they want to pay lower wages because we live in an impoverished neighborhood, but that’s not right,” said Ingalls Memorial Hospital phlebotomist Colette Seymore. “That’s not right, and we’re just worth so much more.”
On Saturday night, UChicago Medicine said us they offered a 3-percent raise to all employees last month, which the union members refused.MORE NEWS: At Bond Hearing For Man Authorities Say Was With Him, Prosecutors Say 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Had Gun In Hand When He Was Fatally Shot By Police
The hospital said it has offered guaranteed wages and extended benefits for its entire network during the pandemic.