By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday evening in the South Austin neighborhood.

At 6:24 p.m., a 49-year-old man was inside a car in a parking lot in the 5600 block of West Chicago Avenue when two assailants came up from each side.

One of the assailants took out a gun and demanded the man’s car, police said.

The suspects then got in the car and drove off north on Central Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

