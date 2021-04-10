CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has died and a woman is in serious condition after a fire on Chicago’s Far South Side late Friday night.
Initially fire crews could not find the 75-year-old John Macon, who was trapped inside the Brainerd apartment in the 9400 block of Halsted, when they were called to the scene. They say the flames were too intense to make a rescue.
"We found out that there was one victim that might possibly be in the building, but we weren't able to gain access to make a rescue, so unfortunately it ended up being a recovery," said Deputy District Chief Michael Spencer.
A woman was also injured in the fire and is in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Members of the Chicago Fire Department will return to the neighborhood later Saturday morning to distribute smoke alarms as they say no alarms were heard when they entered the building.