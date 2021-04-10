CHICAGO (CBS) — A new animal clinic in West Rogers Park gives greater access to medical care for pets – especially for those families that can least afford to care for them.
The Tree House Humane Society's new clinic at 7225 N. Western Ave. opened to the public on Saturday.
It will offer basic wellness, affordable surgery, and vaccinations for all pets in need. families can also get their pets spayed and neutered to help control the homeless pet population.
The clinic features state-of-the-art medical equipment.
"We at Tree House believe that by providing and creating access to affordable vet care, we can keep more families together, and we can help prevent animals from entering the shelters in the first place," said Tree House Executive Director Raissa Allaire.
The Tree House clinic is partnering with private veterinarians as well as animal rescues.