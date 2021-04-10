CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday’s Chicago White Sox game has been postponed due to weather, the team announced Saturday morning.
The game between the Sox and the Kansas City Royals has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on May 14.
The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., and the second will be at 7:10 p.m.
Both games will be seven-inning regulation games and both clubs can add an extra player to the doubleheader, the team said in a release.
Fans with tickets and parking passes will automatically receive a credit in their White Sox ticket accounts to be applied to any future regular season White Sox home game.
