DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Montrose Beach, Piping Plover

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is about to give an endangered bird, the piping plover, some space.

The park district is adding three acres along Montrose Beach to give the bird extra room to nest.

READ MORE: Suspect In Custody In Violent Robbery Of Woman At Racine CTA Blue Line Stop, Another Robbery

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Indiana: 1,198 New Cases, 10 Deaths

That will mean saying goodbye to a few volleyball nets.

MORE NEWS: At Least 21 People Shot, 3 Killed In Gun Violence In Chicago This Weekend

The small shorebird species is at the threatened level, but piping plovers have showed up at the Montrose Dunes for two years in a row, so they may keep coming back in more ways than one.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff