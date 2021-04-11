CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is about to give an endangered bird, the piping plover, some space.
The small shorebird species is at the threatened level, but piping plovers have showed up at the Montrose Dunes for two years in a row, so they may keep coming back in more ways than one.