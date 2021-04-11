2021 Masters: Hideki Matsuyama Makes History As First Japanese Man To Win Golf MajorWith stellar ball-striking and a command of Augusta National unmatched by anyone in the field over the final two rounds, Hideki Matsuyama converted a 54-hole lead into his first green jacket and major championship, winning the 2021 Masters by one stroke on Sunday.

Javy Báez's Homer Goes Down As Only Run As Cubs Lose To Pirates AgainJT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Zach Davies Gives Up 7 Runs In 1 2/3 Innings, Cubs Get Pounded By PiratesMitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in a win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

DeBrincat, Blackhawks Rally To Beat Blue JacketsAlex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Cubs First Base Coach Craig Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chicago Fire FC Falls To Vancouver In Final Preseason GameThe Chicago Fire FC faced off against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in their final preseason game before opening the regular season next Saturday at Soldier Field.