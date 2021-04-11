DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A car fell off the Stevenson Expressway and landed on Cicero Avenue below early Sunday morning after its driver lost control.

Illinois State Police were called at 2:31 a.m. for the accident. A 34-year-old Maywood man had been driving on the Stevenson – which crosses above Cicero Avenue – when he lost control and went off the roadway to the left.

The car crashed down onto the road below, coming to a final rest on Cicero Avenue beneath the expressway overpass, state police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Further information was not available.

