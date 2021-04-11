CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy conditions and spotty showers Sunday night with a low of 47.
The large area of low pressure that has been stalled overhead will slowly begin to push eastward on Monday. Some wraparound showers will be possible with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 60s, and rather breezy conditions – with west winds gusting to 30 mph.
Tuesday through Friday will be cooler than average with a mix of sun and clouds each day.
On Tuesday, it will be partly sunny and cool with a high of 55. On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers and a high of 52.
The next best chance of rain with be Wednesday evening and early on Thursday.