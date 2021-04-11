DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tammie Souza, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy conditions and spotty showers Sunday night with a low of 47.

Lows Tonight: 04.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The large area of low pressure that has been stalled overhead will slowly begin to push eastward on Monday. Some wraparound showers will be possible with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 60s, and rather breezy conditions – with west winds gusting to 30 mph.

READ MORE: MISSING: Matthew La Luz, 32, Last Seen In Rogers Park, May Need Serious Medical Attention
Highs Tomorrow: 04.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tuesday through Friday will be cooler than average with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

READ MORE: At Least 22 People Shot, 3 Killed In Gun Violence In Chicago This Weekend

On Tuesday, it will be partly sunny and cool with a high of 55. On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers and a high of 52.

MORE NEWS: Car Falls Off Stevenson Expressway Onto Cicero Avenue When Driver Loses Control
Precipitation Chances: 04.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next best chance of rain with be Wednesday evening and early on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast: 04.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

CBS 2 Chicago Staff