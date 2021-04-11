CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 2,942 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 16 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,279,772, including 21,505 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 69,600 tests were reported for a total of 21,172,007.
As of Saturday night, 1,834 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 409 were in intensive care and 176 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 4 to April 10 is 4.2%.
Saturday 131,285 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the state's seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 126,827, according to IDPH.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105. A total of 7,178,611 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Saturday.