INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,198 new COVID-19 cases, and 10 deaths.
There have now been a total of 698,692 positive coronavirus cases in Indiana since the pandemic began.
The state reminds residents that testing sites are listed at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Users should click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Indiana residents age 16 and older are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those looking to schedule an appointment should go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.